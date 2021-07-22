Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to announce earnings per share of $2.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.39. Encore Capital Group reported earnings per share of $4.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $8.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $416.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.63 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ECPG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ ECPG traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $45.95. 1,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,791. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $45,639.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,047.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,906,000 after buying an additional 483,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $16,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,227,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,610,000 after purchasing an additional 125,889 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $3,648,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 338.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 113,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 87,678 shares during the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

