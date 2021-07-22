Gravity (GZRO) Trading 54.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded up 199% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Gravity has a market cap of $134,470.33 and approximately $26.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gravity has traded 54.5% higher against the dollar. One Gravity coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00040858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00106358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00142143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,424.83 or 1.00294025 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Gravity Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. The official website for Gravity is gzro.net . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gravity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

