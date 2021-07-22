SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.48. 13,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,631. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. SEI Investments has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $64.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SEIC. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

