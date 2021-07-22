Hound Partners LLC Buys Shares of 250,000 Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU)

Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRMU. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,862,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,611,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,078,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,975,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,912,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLRMU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.92. 3,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,923. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

