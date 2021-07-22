TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Announces Earnings Results

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 18.50%.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.24. 1,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,145. TriState Capital has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $671.16 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.73.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush cut TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised TriState Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

