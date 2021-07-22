Frontier Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 264,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,923 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410 in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

KMI stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.