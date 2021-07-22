Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Invests $39.88 Million in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,880,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CONX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,087,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONX during the first quarter worth $20,234,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CONX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,516,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,123,000 after buying an additional 16,824 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONX during the first quarter worth $14,955,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONX by 2,404.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,252,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after buying an additional 1,202,004 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CONX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.81. 33,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,714. CONX Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $11.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.85.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

