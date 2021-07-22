Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $261.45. 5,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,448. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.60 and a 1 year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total transaction of $2,612,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 306,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,027,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,667 shares of company stock worth $10,033,678 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.82.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

