Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 653,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,765,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RLX. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,701,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,924,000. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,510,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,429,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

RLX traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,879. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37. RLX Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $366.08 million for the quarter.

RLX Technology Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

