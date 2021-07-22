Hound Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 163,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,308,000. Constellation Brands accounts for 1.8% of Hound Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hound Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Constellation Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STZ shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.43.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

