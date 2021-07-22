Moab Capital Partners LLC Invests $4.32 Million in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,000. Athene makes up about 9.6% of Moab Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Athene by 39.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athene by 9.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the period. OCO Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,189,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,336,000 after purchasing an additional 139,997 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Athene by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 389,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,796,000 after buying an additional 173,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Athene by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

ATH stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $63.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,450. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.15. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $70.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $111,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,115.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,974,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,950. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Athene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

