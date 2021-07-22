Ionic Capital Management LLC Makes New $494,000 Investment in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKIU. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,777,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,835,000.

Shares of ARKIU traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,800. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.16. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $11.49.

