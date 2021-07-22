Ionic Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 157,372 Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 157,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Akerna as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akerna by 155.0% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 42,545 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akerna by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akerna by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 33,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Akerna in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of KERN stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,042. The firm has a market cap of $92.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.64. Akerna Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 53.35% and a negative net margin of 188.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akerna Corp. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

