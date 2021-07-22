Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.57. 6,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.44. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.09 and a fifty-two week high of $103.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.38.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

