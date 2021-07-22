WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Holdings Decreased by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,180 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned 0.08% of WVS Financial worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, M3F Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WVS Financial during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

WVFC traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.29. 190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.67. WVS Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38.

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WVS Financial had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

