Rodgers Brothers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.0% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 164,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 13,562 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 34,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $20,037,000. Dempze Nancy E bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,812,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,740,000 after buying an additional 383,967 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.79. 442,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,239,602. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.21.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

