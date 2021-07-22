Rodgers Brothers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lessened its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 22.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,150 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 23.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.90. 5,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,659. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.78 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.04.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,661,645.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAS shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.