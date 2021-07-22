PFM Health Sciences LP Decreases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

PFM Health Sciences LP cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 172,570 shares during the quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP owned 0.07% of Biogen worth $28,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price target on Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.67.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $3.90 on Thursday, hitting $326.86. The company had a trading volume of 30,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,858. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $333.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

