PFM Health Sciences LP Acquires 565,222 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 565,222 shares during the quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $35,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000.

Cytokinetics stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 40,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,250. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.05. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.36.

In related news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $38,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,703 shares of company stock worth $1,877,973. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

