Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Raised to C$35.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.68 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 124.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on REAL. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Real Matters to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.90.

TSE REAL traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$15.56. 175,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,031. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.89. Real Matters has a 1-year low of C$13.87 and a 1-year high of C$33.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

In related news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.07, for a total transaction of C$48,204.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,518,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40,465,897.79. Also, Director Loren Cooke sold 14,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.21, for a total value of C$240,959.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 114 shares in the company, valued at C$1,962.10. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,211 shares of company stock worth $2,233,372.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

