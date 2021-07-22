Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 11.59%.

Salisbury Bancorp stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.02. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,606. The company has a market cap of $136.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.69.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

