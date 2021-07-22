Potrero Capital Research LLC Invests $282,000 in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC)

Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000.

PTIC stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,226. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

