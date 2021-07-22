mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$10.32 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on mdf commerce to C$14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

Shares of TSE MDF traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.06. 13,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,703. The stock has a market capitalization of C$285.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.77. mdf commerce has a twelve month low of C$5.85 and a twelve month high of C$16.90.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.