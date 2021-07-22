PFM Health Sciences LP Buys 155,398 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,229,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,398 shares during the period. Avantor comprises about 2.0% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. PFM Health Sciences LP owned approximately 0.38% of Avantor worth $64,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 51.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.04. 48,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,531,439. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 127.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $226,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,513,268 shares of company stock worth $109,241,820 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.