Kingstown Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU)

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,143,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,489,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $999,000.

Alpha Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.05 during trading on Thursday. 8,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,885. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $10.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.03.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

