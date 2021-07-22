Kingstown Capital Management L.P. Sells 32,500 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the period. Pinterest comprises 1.7% of Kingstown Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kingstown Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

Pinterest stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.59. 124,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,238,455. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,207.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.33.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $4,208,356.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,356.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,400.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 965,462 shares of company stock worth $67,481,707 in the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

