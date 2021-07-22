Kingstown Capital Management L.P. Takes $2.98 Million Position in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,456,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,989,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,815,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,958,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,958,000.

Agile Growth stock remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Agile Growth Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

