Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,985 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Target were worth $19,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Target by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Target by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Target by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $255.53. 27,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $120.00 and a 52 week high of $256.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.39.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,015. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

