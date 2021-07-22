Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $212.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,091. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $184.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.54 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.92.

