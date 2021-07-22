Zimmer Partners LP Acquires New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 523,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,291,000 after acquiring an additional 44,068 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 70.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.1% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 693,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,514,000 after acquiring an additional 52,120 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 152,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $57.39. The stock had a trading volume of 168,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,359,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $262.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.