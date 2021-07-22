Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Has $780,000 Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEX by 6.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in IDEX by 4.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $227.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $162.60 and a 1-year high of $235.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.88.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

