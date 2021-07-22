D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 34.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 800,166 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 425,221 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $48,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 38.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

NYSE:LVS opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $66.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LVS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.32.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.