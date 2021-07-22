NEST Protocol Trading Down 4% Over Last Week (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.84 million and $2.98 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded down 4% against the dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00049439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00014472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.52 or 0.00850256 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006267 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

