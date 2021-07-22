Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $9.08 Million Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,229 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $9,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOVA. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 598,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,993,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 5,495.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 200,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 54,299 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,508. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOVA has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.