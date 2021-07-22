BMO Capital Markets Boosts Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$272.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$248.00 to C$272.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Atb Cap Markets cut Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$250.77.

Shares of TSE BYD traded up C$8.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$242.96. 29,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,867. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$219.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.45. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$184.84 and a 52 week high of C$245.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$533.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$574.48 million. Analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

