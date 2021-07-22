Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.550-$5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Reliance Steel & Aluminum also updated its Q3 guidance to $5.55-5.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.08. 5,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,223. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $94.47 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.71.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 16.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

RS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.43.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

