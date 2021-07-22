AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues Earnings Results

AT&T (NYSE:T) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. AT&T updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.21-3.34 EPS.

T stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.93. 1,034,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,837,840. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $199.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AT&T stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.39.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

