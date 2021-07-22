Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$54.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENB. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective (up previously from C$51.00) on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.75.

ENB traded up C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$48.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,609,061. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.39. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$35.80 and a 1 year high of C$50.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.60.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.0499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

