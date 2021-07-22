$0.47 EPS Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. The Western Union reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Shares of WU stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.86. 29,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,522,314. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 247,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 116,340 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in The Western Union by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 75,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 26,258 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

