RiverPark Advisors LLC Invests $266,000 in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,505,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,601,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,678,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,483,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,314,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

CFIV stock remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Thursday. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,503. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.81.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.