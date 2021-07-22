38,088 Shares in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) Purchased by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth about $22,584,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at about $12,412,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at about $12,350,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at about $12,350,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at about $11,167,000.

DISAU traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.98. 553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,638. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.97.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

