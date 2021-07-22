Brokerages Set Basf Se (ETR:BAS) PT at €78.80

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €78.80 ($92.71).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAS. UBS Group set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of BAS stock traded up €1.09 ($1.28) during trading on Friday, reaching €66.49 ($78.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,875,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €67.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -269.19. Basf has a one year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a one year high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

