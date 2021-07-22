Brokerages Set Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Target Price at $115.43

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.43.

Several analysts have weighed in on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of AEIS traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.64. 2,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,884. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.45. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

