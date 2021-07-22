Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.75. XPO Logistics posted earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 371.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $7.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

XPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.96.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $53,079,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,752,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,612,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,395,725 shares of company stock valued at $458,515,206 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $72.21 and a 12-month high of $153.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.00.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

