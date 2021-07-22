Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Takes Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,185,000. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment accounts for about 0.3% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned 0.31% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,807,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Shares of PLAY stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,069. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. William Blair upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.32.

In related news, Director Stephen M. King sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $63,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $2,303,389.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,185.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,387. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.