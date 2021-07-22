Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 362,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $54,876,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 2.0% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $722,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 258.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,437 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 12,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.92. 125,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,821. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.38. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

