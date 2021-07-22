Homrich & Berg Has $7.16 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Homrich & Berg grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.74. The company had a trading volume of 456,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,244,566. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

