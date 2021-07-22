Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LSTR traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,069. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $118.64 and a twelve month high of $182.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSTR. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $185.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.54.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

