INCA Investments LLC Sells 333,114 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

INCA Investments LLC cut its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 333,114 shares during the period. Copa comprises approximately 3.0% of INCA Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. INCA Investments LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $7,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,421,000 after buying an additional 863,156 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 46.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Copa in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

Shares of CPA stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,931. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.65. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

