Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Several research analysts recently commented on BNDSY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

BNDSY remained flat at $$1.23 during trading hours on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

